Spire Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

