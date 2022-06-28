Spire Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000.

SKYY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

