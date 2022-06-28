Spire Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000.
SKYY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.