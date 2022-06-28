Spire Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $426.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $446.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

