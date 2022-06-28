Spire Wealth Management Has $2.61 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

