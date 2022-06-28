Spire Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.86.

IDXX opened at $359.03 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

