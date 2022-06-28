Spire Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

AMAT opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

