Spire Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
