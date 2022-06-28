Spire Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 94,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Intel by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

