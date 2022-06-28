Spire Wealth Management Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,726.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,896.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,127.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2,252.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

