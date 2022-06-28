Spire Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.