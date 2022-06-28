Spire Wealth Management Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

