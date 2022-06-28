Spire Wealth Management Has $3.60 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Comcast by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

