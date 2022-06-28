Spire Wealth Management Has $3.90 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.76. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $245.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.