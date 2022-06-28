Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

