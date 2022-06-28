Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.62. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.