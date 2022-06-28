Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,540 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,824,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 227.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

