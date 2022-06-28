Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 481.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,372 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,896,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

