Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

