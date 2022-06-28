Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $330.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock valued at $391,200,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.