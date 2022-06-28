Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,180 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.