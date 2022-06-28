Spire Wealth Management Purchases 803 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

