Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $498,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 164,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000.

IEI opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

