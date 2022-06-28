Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in General Mills by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

