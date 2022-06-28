Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

