Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.