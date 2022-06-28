Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

