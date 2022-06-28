Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,819 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.07.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

