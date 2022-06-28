Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,311 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

