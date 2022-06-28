Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,352 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

