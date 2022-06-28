Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,164 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 183.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $246.76 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average of $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

