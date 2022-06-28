Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,239 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.