Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 897,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 293,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 1,298,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

