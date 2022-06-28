Spire Wealth Management Sells 900 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.