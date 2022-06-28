Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

