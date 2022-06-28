State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.10 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

