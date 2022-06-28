State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,514,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

NYSE:AJG opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

