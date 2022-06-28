Steph & Co. Has $46,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

