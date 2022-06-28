Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $3,630,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

