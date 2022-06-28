Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Pfizer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

