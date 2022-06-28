Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 739 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

