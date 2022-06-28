Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 1,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.