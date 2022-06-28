StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Chevron by 7.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

