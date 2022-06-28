StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

