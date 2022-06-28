StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

