StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.14. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

