StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

