StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 3,922 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 76,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

