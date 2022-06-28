The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.76. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

