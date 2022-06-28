The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.67.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.