The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

